As BJP’s tribal ally plays hardball, Tripura seeks special package for developing ADC

As BJP’s Tripura ally the Indigenous Front of Tripura (IPFT) tries to play hardball by threatening ‘alternative ways’, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi and sought a special economic package for the development of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

A press note issued from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Tuesday informed that the CM discussed a wide array of issues with the Home Minister regarding special package for ADC area’s development.

“Chief Minister Deb requested for a separate special package only for fast development of ADC…he laid special emphasis on overall development of the ADC”, the press note reads.

It said the Home Minister has proposed CM Deb to take ‘time-bound action plans’ for fast development of ADC.

In January this year, Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government sought a special economic package of Rs. 8372.91 crore for social, economic, cultural and linguistic development of tribal people in the state. In an effort to figure out sectors of backwardness of tribal communities in the state, an inter-ministerial committee was also formed last year.

The tribal district council is scheduled to undergo elections soon and political pundits say special package might just be the impetus BJP needs to make its way to the hills, where its tribal ally holds fort.

The Home Minister has assured the CM that all issues would be ‘positively’ and quickly responded for the betterment of Tripura, the press note said.

One-third of Tripura’s 37 lakh population is from 18 tribal communities. Most of them live in the TTAADC, which is spread across 7,132.56 square km, covering 68% of the state’s geographical area.