‘Abducted’ Arunachal teen kicked, given electric shocks in Chinese captivity, says father

A day after Arunachal teen Miram Taron (17), who was purportedly abducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), was reunited with his family at Zido village, his kin have alleged that he was tortured in captivity.

Speaking to indianexpress.com on Tuesday afternoon, Miram’s father Opang Taron said, “My son was kicked several times by Chinese soldiers. They also gave electric shock to him twice.”

Miram, who was part of a hunting party that ventured near Lungta Jor area close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), was allegedly abducted by the PLA within Indian territory on January 18. Collecting herbs and occasional hunting in the woods are common traditions among local tribes in the north-eastern state.

Miram’s friend Jonny Yaying, who was a part of the hunting party, later said that they were walking through the forest in the dark when some PLA soldiers suddenly appeared out of nowhere and abducted Miram at gunpoint. Jonny managed to flee the spot and reported the incident to the Indian authorities.

Miram Taron was handed over to the Indian Army at the Wacha-Damai interaction point in the Kibithu sector of Anjaw district on January 27.

(Photo Source: Miram Taron’s family) Miram Taron was handed over to the Indian Army at the Wacha-Damai interaction point in the Kibithu sector of Anjaw district on January 27.(Photo Source: Miram Taron’s family)

Miram’s family later filed a complaint with the nearby Tuting police station, and talks with China on bringing back the boy were initiated through diplomatic channels.

MP Tapir Gao brought the issue to light by tweeting about it. “Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. Yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 Km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist., Arunachal Pradesh,” the BJP MP wrote on his Twitter handle.

After over a week of high-level diplomatic talks between the two nations, Miram was handed over to the Indian Army at the Wacha-Damai interaction point in the Kibithu sector of Anjaw district on January 27.

Miram Taron was accorded a warm welcome by the local administration and his village leaders upon his return. (Photo Source: Miram Taron’s family) Miram Taron was accorded a warm welcome by the local administration and his village leaders upon his return. (Photo Source: Miram Taron’s family)

He was, thereafter, put in quarantine so that his health condition could be evaluated. Some legal formalities also had to be completed. His friend, Jonny, was taken to Kibithu to identify him. After nearly two weeks, Miram was finally reunited with his family on Monday evening.

Miram was accorded a warm welcome by the local administration and his village leaders upon his return.

While overjoyed to finally have his son back home, Miram’s father Opang said he was anguished at the treatment meted out to his son by the Chinese soldiers. He said, “My son was trying to flee from the spot and scratched a few soldiers who were trying to grab him. One of those soldiers kicked my son several times.

“If that was not all, Chinese soldiers took him to a PLA camp and questioned him in Tibetan, which he failed to understand. My son tried to communicate in Hindi and Adi, which is our mother tongue. The Chinese didn’t understand what he was saying and continued to question him in Tibetan. Since he failed to understand them, they got upset. Later, they gave him electric shocks.”

The 49-year-old farmer said his son was still in much pain. “We got in touch with Army officials. They have assured us of supporting his treatment. As of now, we are observing his condition,” Opang said.

Opang added that his son has told him that he was given sufficient food when he was held captive. However, he was blindfolded most of the time. The torture stopped once his abduction hit the headlines, Opang said.

Earlier in 2020, five men went missing from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh and were handed back by Chinese authorities after 10 days. Even during that time, MP Tapir Gao and Congress Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering had alleged that the PLA was behind the abduction of the youths. It was later found they had inadvertently strayed across the border while hunting.