Anaemia rising in Tripura, especially among women and children, NFHS data shows

The Tripura healthcare authorities said on Thursday that a review of data from National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 4 and 5 has revealed that anaemia is rising in the state, across all age groups. However, the rise is more in women and children, as compared to men, the NFHS data showed, and that significant progress was being made through a state-run health development initiative.

Speaking to reporters at the National Health Mission (NHM) headquarters in Agartala Thursday afternoon, Mission Director Subhashish Das said, “One of the prime focus areas is to address the prevalence of anaemia. We have observed an increasing trend when we compare anaemia figures in different age groups.”

The National Family Health Survey-4 is from 2015-16 and provides information on population, health and nutrition for India and from each state and Union Territory of the country. The NFHS-5 report is from 2019-2021.

Citing the reports, the NHM official also said prevalence of anemia has increased as per NFHS 4 and NFHS 5 reports. As per NFHS-4 figures, the incidence of anaemia was 48.3 per cent earlier among children in Tripura in the 6-59-month age group. This has increased to 64.3 per cent in the latest report, the official said.

Similarly, anaemic trends used to be 54.5 percent among women across all age groups, including pregnant and non-pregnant women, in the 15- to 49-year age group. The figure now is 67.2 per cent. Among women in the 20- to 49-year age group, 39.66 per cent are anaemic.

Prevalence of anaemia in men aged between 15-19 years was 22 per cent earlier and this has now gone up to 26.22 per cent in the latest report.

“So, there is clear evidence that anaemia has increased. However, this trend is not specific to Tripura, rather it is seen in majority of the states. That is why the central government is laying stress on addressing the issue of anaemia,” NHM director Das said.

He also said a conspicuous improvement was observed after implementation of the Mukhyamantri Sustho Shaishob Sustho Kaishore Abhiyaan (MSSSKA) in the first and second phase. The public health development campaign run under the chief minister’s name targets children and young adults and involves the distribution of medicines, deworming campaigns, public health awareness campaigns etc.

“It unmistakably proves that this programme yields results,” the official said, adding that the authorities have now decided to repeat efforts under the initiative. MSSSKA 3.0 would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha on September 3 at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.