Amit Shah to visit Tripura on Saturday, address 42,000 BJP workers

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tripura on Saturday to address a ‘Panna Pramukh’ conference at Astabal Grounds in Agartala. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the party’s state general secretary Pratima Bhowmik said Shah would address a gathering of 42,000 party functionaries during his one-day tour.

“During his visit, Amit Shah will address a conference cum mass gathering or 42 thousand panna pramukh and other party functionaries at Astabal Grounds,” Bhowmik said. ‘Panna Pramukhs’ are grass-root workers of BJP who usually keep contact with the list of voters they have been given.

“All the 42,000 ‘panna pramukhs’ would take a pledge to ensure victory for BJP at the rally,” Bhowmik said. The saffron party is hoping that the rally would be attended by a total of 64,000 party supporters.

Bhowmik also said the BJP chief would meet the party’s state committee leaders in Tripura and members of the state Cabinet at the state guest house on the same day.

Shah had last visited Tripura in January last year in the run-up to the February 18 Assembly elections. He was also scheduled to visit the state on June 17 to join celebrations of the first 100 days of the BJP-IPFT government. The visit was later cancelled in the face of ravaging floods that rendered over 20,000 people homeless in different districts.