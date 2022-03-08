In Tripura, Shah says BJP ushered progress in northeast; seeks support ahead of 2023 polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day-long visit to Tripura, said BJP-led governments ushered true development in northeast India as opposed to the numerous cases of terrorism, infiltration and corruption prevalent during the CPI(M) and Congress regimes.

In an advance appeal to voters, he sought support for the BJP in the 2023 state Assembly elections, which are slated to be held within a year. Shah said that if voted to power again in 2023, the BJP government would strive to make Tripura the number one state in the country.

The home minister was in Tripura to lay the foundation stone of the state campus of the National Forensic Science University at Anandanagar. Shah will also launch several schemes for women empowerment.

“There is a wave of development in the northeast now, as against terrorism, infiltration, ethnic tension, violence earlier. Now development and connectivity have been ushered in, sports and investment have grown under PM Modi-ji’s leadership… I came in 2015 and saw people were suffocating (under Communist rule). Violence was common in politics, cadre control in administration was massive, corruption was common. Tribals felt detached from the government,” Shah said.

Earlier on Tuesday, he offered a puja at the Tripurasundari temple in Gomati district’s Udaipur and launched a prasad scheme for devotees.

Speaking at a public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala on Tuesday afternoon, Shah trained his guns at the opposition parties and said political violence and corruption marked the previous CPI(M) and Congress regimes.

“Modi-ji is working to keep the country safe and secure. During the Sonia-Manmohan Singh government (UPA government), terrorist attacks and infiltrations were daily affairs. Modi-ji did a surgical strike and gave such a befitting reply that nobody can look at our Army or border with evil intentions,” he said.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims regarding the success of the “double engine” of BJP-led governments at the Centre and state, Shah said the government has “achieved double income for farmers, put a full stop to political murders, increased the conviction rate for crimes from 5 per cent to 53 per cent, provided health insurance and housing assistance for the poor – all within four years”.

The Union minister claimed the BJP had fulfilled its 2018 promise to double farmers’ income and said the sector had seen a growth of 30 per cent. He added that the state’s per capita income had increased and severe crimes like murders, rapes and abductions had come down by 30 per cent, while the conviction rate had grown by over 10 times.

The claims are in stark contrast to Opposition leader Manik Sarkar’s allegations that food and work have become scarce under the BJP rule and that people are forced to remain half-fed and leave the state in search of work, with some even forced to sell their children.

Shah, in a scathing attack against the CPI(M), said “violence and political murders were a characteristic of Communist regimes” and also took a swipe at the Congress-led UPA government saying “terrorist attacks and infiltration were daily affairs during the Sonia-Manmohan Singh rule”. He said the BJP alone could usher in peace and development.

“I shall come again soon, but we shall fulfil every single one of our poll promises before coming and asking for your support again. Development can only be brought by Modiji, Biplabji and Jishnuji here,” he said, referring to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his deputy Jishnu Devvarma.

In his address earlier on Tuesday, the chief minister said Shah and Modi were the true liberators of the people of Tripura and added that in their absence, the people would have remained deprived of “freedom” under the Congress and CPI(M).