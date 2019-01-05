Amit Shah in Tripura: Grand alliance will lead to ‘majboor sarkar’

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday kickstarted Lok Sabha poll campaign in Tripura by questioning the very idea of a grand alliance of opposition parties and predicting that a government thus formed will be a ‘majboor sarkar’.

“Some parties in opposition are trying to form an alliance (gatbandhan). If a ‘gatbandhan’ government is formed, it will be a ‘majboor sarkar’ (helpless government). A ‘majboot sarkar’ (strong government) can be formed only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shah told a huge gathering of BJP workers here this afternoon.

Soon after landing in Agartala, the BJP chief took a chopper to Udaipur in Gomati district where he offered prayers at Mata Tripurasundari Temple — one of 51 Hindu ‘shaktipeethas’ of the country.

Later, he addressed a ‘panna pramukh sammelan’ at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here along with Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, members of the state cabinet, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma among others.

Shah appealed to the people of Tripura to ensure a huge margin in two Lok Sabha seats from the state. “Prime Minister Modi works 18 hours a day. He comes from a poor family and works tirelessly for the country. After five years in office, nobody can raise a single allegation against him,” he said, adding how only Modi can lead a ‘majboot sarkar’.

Attacking the Congress-led opposition alliance, he asked: “What is the ‘neeti’ (policy) of this alliance? Who is its ‘neta’ (leader)? Who will run their government?” He told BJP workers to “build close coordination with every single person in the state and make sure that both Lok Sabha seats from Tripura are gifted to Narendra Modiji in 2019”.

Shah expressed confidence that his party will win at least 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the eight states of Northeast India in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Reminding voters about the surgical strike, Shah said: “Only the USA and Israel were known to avenge their soldiers’ death. Prime Minister Modi has made India the third country in the world to do so and with this India has gained more respect in the world.”

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the party would emerge victorious with single majority and over 300 seats in coming Parliament elections.

Later, at a press conference, Shah said the BJP would go to Lok Sabha polls with development as the main agenda. However, he said the party would also stick to the agenda of building Ram Temple at Ayodhya as per legal and constitutional provisions.

Shah had visited the state last January in run up to the February 17 Assembly polls. He was scheduled to tour on June 17 to join celebrations of first 100 days achievements of BJP-IPFT government here. The visit was later cancelled in the face of ravaging floods which rendered over 20 thousand people homeless in different districts.