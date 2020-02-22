Amit Shah not home minister but ‘hate minister’ of India, says Brinda Karat

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat. (File) Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat. (File)

Taking a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark against Shaheen Bagh, CPI(M) politburo member and senior leader Brinda Karat Saturday said he is not the home minister but “hate minister” of the country.

Speaking at the inaugural session of 22nd central conference of CPI (M)’s state-tribal frontal organisation – Tripura Rajya Upajati Gana Mukti Parishad — in Agartala, Karat said, “Home Minister Amit Shah asked people during campaign for Delhi election to push the button in EVMs so hard that Shaheen Bagh gets electric current from it. Can a Home Minister give such a speech? That’s why I say Amit Shah is not the Home Minister of India; he is doing the work of hate minister of the country.”

Karat said the BJP-led central government is polarising the people on communal lines through brute majoritarianism.

“Since 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP thought they can do anything they wish. They are fulfilling their agenda in the name of religion by using this sheer majority. But all the same, a new direction in politics has come to be born and people are now speaking against this government”, she said.

Referring to protests with slogans to save the Constitution at Shaheen Bagh and rest of the country, Brinda Karat said, “Today people are protesting in every city and village with the Constitution in their hands while Modi and Shah are busy polarising people socio-culturally and serving attacks on the nation’s economy and politics. People are uniting in their struggle by the day.”

On Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government, Karat said Modi and Shah made ‘false promises’ ahead of 2018 state assembly elections while the BJP has engaged in assaults against language, culture, economy and identity of indigenous communities of the state since then.

“We have nearly 3 lakh, tribal families, in Tripura, among whom majority received work under MG NREGA for 100 days. Under BJP regime, the figures have slipped to 50 days last year. There is no work, farmers aren’t getting worth of their labour. Meanwhile, BJP is looting money from poor people, attacking the rights of tribal people”, Brinda Karat said.

She also said that tribals and other people from Northeast India will be worst hit by the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and ‘communal politics’ of the saffron party.

“We will not accept any citizenship on the basis of religion. We have to stand for saving the constitution”, she appealed.

Targetting slogans like ‘Desh ke gaddaro ko…’, raised by BJP leaders ahead of Delhi polls this year, Karat said mob lynching, communal violence and an environment of hatred have originated due to Modi and Shah’s alleged hate-politics adding that violence, rape, crimes on women have increased in Tripura while the state’s BJP-led government is focusing on snatching away social security pension of thousands of people and issuing licenses for liquor shops.

