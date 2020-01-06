‘Amit Shah must resign’: Tripura students, activists protest JNU attack

DYFI and Tripura Youth Federation hold a rally at Agartala. (Express photo: Debraj Deb) DYFI and Tripura Youth Federation hold a rally at Agartala. (Express photo: Debraj Deb)

Students and activists from various organisations held demonstrations in different parts of Tripura on Monday against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The protesters demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for “failing to protect” students.

A group of students from Left-aligned student bodies, including Students Federation of India (SFI), Tribal Students Union (TSU), All India Students Federation (AISF) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF) held a demonstration in front of Agartala City Centre Monday evening. Opposition leader Manik Sarkar’s wife and social worker Panchali Bhattacharjee, human rights activist Purushottam Roy Barman, educationist Mrinal Debbarman and several others joined the agitation.

“This is a dastardly attack by ABVP. Some masked people entered, like terrorists, girls hostels, assaulted students, teachers and created havoc inside JNU. This is RSS, BJP-sponsored violence, because they can’t tolerate free thinking in universities. We demand from this protest venue that Home Minister Amit Shah should resign because he can’t protect students in educational institutions,” Panchali Bhattacharjee said.

Human rights activist Purushottam Roy Barman said miscreants attacked students and teachers at JNU. “Democracy, universities are under attack. The country is under a fascist regime and the government is trying to muzzle all protests. We are living in an Emergency-like period,” he said.

What triggered the latest violence at JNU

CPI (M) youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) held a protest march against the JNU incident and against the “anti-people policies” of the Centre. DYFI leader Nabarun Deb said ABVP and BJP workers were trying to intimidate free-thinking students across the country. The protest march was held on 12 demands, including employment for all.

Later in the evening, Congress student wing NSUI held a protest demonstration in front of the state Congress Bhawan. “ABVP is engaging in hooliganism in educational institutions. We strictly condemn such acts,” NSUI leader Rakesh Das said.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App