Agartala: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives on 4-day visit, to hoist Tricolour on R Day

The media were not allowed to interact with him, nor were they given any detail of the visit.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Agartala on Monday for a four-day trip to the state. He is likely to hold a series of organizational meetings during his visit.

The RSS chief, who is a Z-plus security designate, was declared a ‘state guest’ by the Tripura government. The media were not allowed to interact with him, nor were they given any detail of the visit.

Later in the evening, CM Deb wrote on social media, “It was an honour to meet the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Shri Dr Mohan Bhagwat Ji at Sevadham, today. Got a wonderful opportunity of seeking his blessings and getting his guidance on various topics.”

Bhagwat will stay at the Seva Dham ashram of the RSS in Khayerpur during his trip, a source said.

Read | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Manipur

“He will meet Sangh pracharaks and karyakartas here for organizational review. These are routine programmes. On January 26, he will hoist the national flag at Seva Dham Ashram,” the source, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

Earlier in 2018, the RSS chief had visited Agartala to attend an organizational meeting of Sangh karyakartas from eight north-eastern states.

In December 2017, Bhagwat had visited the then Left-ruled Tripura and urged Hindus to join RSS ‘sakhas’ or units, saying these were the only places where one could learn about nation-building and self-development.