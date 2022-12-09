scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Indian, Bangladeshi border forces hold regional commander-level meet in Agartala

A 12-member BSF team was joined by thirteen BGB members at the meeting, where issues related to confidence building among the border forces as well as the local population were also discussed.

tripura meetBSF, BGB officials in media briefing at BSF sector headquarters in Shalbagaan in the outskirts of Agartala city on Friday.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) signed a joint record of discussion on Friday after holding a three-day meeting at the regional commander level on issues such as border crimes, smuggling and human trafficking.

Speaking to reporters at the BSF sector headquarters in Agartala, BSF Tripura frontier inspector-general Sumit Sharan said, “During the conference, various issues of bilateral interest which would pave the way for enhancing the understanding and increased cooperation between both the border-guarding forces were discussed at length. Special emphasis was given to issues, particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including the smuggling of contraband items like drugs, narcotic substances, border violations, pending infrastructure, developmental works and a coordinated border management plan”.

Don't miss |Left, Congress inch further closer in Tripura, hold rally to ‘save Constitution, defeat Hindutva forces’

A 12-member BSF team was joined by thirteen BGB members at the meeting, where issues related to confidence building among the border forces as well as the local population on both sides were also discussed.

Leaders of the BSF and BGB delegations were able to jointly evolve viable solutions to bilateral issues to create an environment of peace and tranquillity along the international boundary and further strengthen the bond of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...

BGB team leader Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, who is the force’s additional director-general for the south-east region at Chattogram, said, “Some important issues were discussed in depth and efforts were taken to curb border-related crimes including smuggling of arms, human trafficking, commitment to bring down border killing to zero, intolerance for insurgency, human trafficking and drugs smuggling and have expressed zero tolerance for firearms, explosives, illegal border crossing etc.”

The two border forces said they would increase vigilance in vulnerable areas and share intelligence on drugs and arms deals for a better future, Chowdhury said.

The Bangladesh official said the conference was also aimed at fostering a conducive environment for bilateral relations.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 08:09:37 pm
Next Story

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma flaunts his English speaking skills; leaves rappers in splits. Watch video

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close