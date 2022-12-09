Indian, Bangladeshi border forces hold regional commander-level meet in Agartala

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) signed a joint record of discussion on Friday after holding a three-day meeting at the regional commander level on issues such as border crimes, smuggling and human trafficking.

Speaking to reporters at the BSF sector headquarters in Agartala, BSF Tripura frontier inspector-general Sumit Sharan said, “During the conference, various issues of bilateral interest which would pave the way for enhancing the understanding and increased cooperation between both the border-guarding forces were discussed at length. Special emphasis was given to issues, particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including the smuggling of contraband items like drugs, narcotic substances, border violations, pending infrastructure, developmental works and a coordinated border management plan”.

A 12-member BSF team was joined by thirteen BGB members at the meeting, where issues related to confidence building among the border forces as well as the local population on both sides were also discussed.

Leaders of the BSF and BGB delegations were able to jointly evolve viable solutions to bilateral issues to create an environment of peace and tranquillity along the international boundary and further strengthen the bond of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation.

BGB team leader Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, who is the force’s additional director-general for the south-east region at Chattogram, said, “Some important issues were discussed in depth and efforts were taken to curb border-related crimes including smuggling of arms, human trafficking, commitment to bring down border killing to zero, intolerance for insurgency, human trafficking and drugs smuggling and have expressed zero tolerance for firearms, explosives, illegal border crossing etc.”

The two border forces said they would increase vigilance in vulnerable areas and share intelligence on drugs and arms deals for a better future, Chowdhury said.

The Bangladesh official said the conference was also aimed at fostering a conducive environment for bilateral relations.