After Agartala bypoll win, Congress alleges attack by ‘BJP goons’; Tripura party chief injured

Hours after the Tripura bypolls results were announced Sunday, incidents of scattered violence were reported from different parts of Agartala city, including a clash near the headquarters of the Congress’s state unit, as the opposition party and the ruling BJP traded charges over the issue.

The Congress party alleged that a group of BJP-backed goons attacked its supporters, stabbed a youth Congress activist, pelted stones at its headquarters right across the West Agartala police station, and left its state unit president with head injuries.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter over the incident and wrote, “I strongly condemn the vicious attack on our leaders & workers by BJP goons following @INCIndia’s win in the Agartala bypoll. The people are with us. Shameful that the police stood as mute spectators instead of stopping the attack. These BJP goons must be brought to justice”.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Tripura Szarita Laitphlang also tweeted about the issue. She alleged paid goons carrying 9 mm pistols attacked the state Congress office, injured state unit president Birajit Sinha, and stabbed party workers. Laitphlang also alleged that the police did not do anything to stop them.

Birajit Sinha sustained injuries in the purported attack on his head after stones were pelted on his vehicle. Sinha was rushed to a private city-based hospital this afternoon.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, senior Congress leader Ashish Kumar Saha, who contested against and lost to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in the bypolls, said a group of BJP-backed motorcycle-borne goons gathered in front of the state headquarters. The goons, he said, engaged in a heated argument with Congress supporters, following which a Youth Congress activist was stabbed by them.

“Roni Miah, our Youth Congress activist was stabbed. He was rushed to GBP Hospital. Meanwhile, the Bike Baahini goons fled the spot but soon returned with a huge number and launched an attack on the Congress Bhawan,” added Saha.

Meanwhile, Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Law minister Ratan Lal Nath rushed to the spot after the pitched scuffle between Congress and BJP supporters and said it was the BJP activists who came under attack from unruly opposition party workers.

“This can’t be taken lightly. This is their conspiracy to create unrest by violating the law and order situation. The Congress and CPI(M) are together in this. Such incidents cannot be tolerated. They want to take advantage of the confusion by creating unrest. Law will take its own course,” said Chowdhury.

He also alleged that a BJP Yuva Morcha activist sustained severe injuries and needed 12 stitches after an attack purportedly unleashed by Congress.

Officials of the state police are yet to comment on the violence so far. However, several tear gas shells were burst to disperse the members of the political parties clashing with each other soon after the skirmish broke out.

According to the Election Commission of India officials, the ruling BJP won three assembly seats and the Congress bagged one in the high-stakes bypolls in Tripura. Chief Minister Manik Saha won the bypoll to the crucial Town Bardowali seat by 6,104 votes against Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress. Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman won the Agartala seat by defeating his nearest rival Ashok Sinha of the BJP.