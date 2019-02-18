Agartala Book Fair: Students protest against SFI bookstall

A group of students demanded the closure of a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) bookstall at the 37th Agartala Book Fair on Sunday after they came across a book named ‘Gujarat Files’, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah were allegedly shown in poor light.

“They (SFI) have put up anti-India books at their stall. One of their books shows the map of India shaped like a piece of meat, hung upside down at a shop with Prime Minister Modi ji as the shopkeeper. Another book shows the PM and BJP president Amit Shah in poor light. As Indians, we will not tolerate this. We want the stall closed down immediately”, Arindam Chowdhury, a protester who was raising slogans against SFI, said.

When asked if he had complained about the books to the organizing committee, Chowdhury said he lodged an informal complaint, seeking closure of the bookstall but no action had been taken.

Joydeep Routh, editor, of ‘Chhatro Sambad’, SFI’s monthly vernacular journal, told indianexpress.com that a group of unruly students gathered around the stall allotted to the federation, S-27, at the book fair.

“SFI has had stalls at the Agartala Book Fair since the 1980s. We have never had any problems with our publications. But our volunteers are being harassed since the first day of the current book fair. We were not given a proper electricity connection in the beginning. Moreover, unidentified miscreants ransacked our stall on Saturday night”, Routh said.

He demanded an investigation into the alleged vandalism at the fair and sought arrest of the culprits. A complaint was also registered with West Police Station, Agartala regarding vandalism and threats of grievous consequences by a group of hoodlums.

The SFI leader claimed that Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha were behind the attack.