Agartala-Bangalore Humsafar Express derails near Tripura-Assam border

The Agartala-Bangalore Humsafar Express train derailed on Tuesday morning between Churaibari and Kalkalighat railway stations in North Tripura district. No casualties were reported but officials declined to comment on what led to the accident.

Advertising

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Pranav Jyoti Sharma, in a statement, informed that an accident relief train has reached the accident site.

“No casualties reported in the accident. An Accident Relief Train reached site from Badarpur shortly and Senior divisional officers are already on site,” the statement said.

He also said that a team of Safety and Engineering officers under Assistant General Manager were dispatched from the Malegaon headquarters of NFR.

The NFR said it was investigating the cause of derailment. Meanwhile, the Humsafar train was moved to Churaibari railway station, the last stop before Tripura-Assam inter-state border. All needs of the passengers are being attended to, the NFR PRO said.