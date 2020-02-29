Now, fly directly from Aizawl to Agartala; new routes from Dimapur, Dibrugarh likely in March

IndiGo Airlines on Saturday started the first direct passenger air transport services on Saturday under the Ministry of Aviation’s UDAAN scheme. IndiGo Airlines on Saturday started the first direct passenger air transport services on Saturday under the Ministry of Aviation’s UDAAN scheme.

In a boost to regional air connectivity, IndiGo Airlines on Saturday started the first direct passenger air transport services on Saturday under the Ministry of Aviation’s UDAAN scheme.

Speaking with the reporters at Maharaja Bit Bikram Airport this afternoon, Airports Authority of India (AAI) regional director Sanjib Jindal said the private airline started an ATR aircraft in Agartala-Aizawl route today. The Airports Authority is planning to start new air services at Dibrugarh and Tezpur in Assam in March this year, he added.

The debut Agartala-Aizawl flight of 78-seater aircraft, flagged off by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga at Lengpui Airport, saw 47 passengers travelling from Aizawl to Agartala. On arrival at MBB Airport in Agartala, the aircraft received a water cannon salute.

Guwahati International Airport of Assam is the busiest airport in NE region, followed by MBB Airport of Tripura which recorded close to 1.8 million passengers in 2019. Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, is the least air-connected state of the region. The state has got helicopter services from helipads and small airports at Tezu and Itanagar. AAI is expecting to start a greenfield airport at Holangi in Arunachal this year itself.

Tripura is currently connected with Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Mizoram and connecting flights to several states including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu among others.

Tripura Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, who joined the event, said the new service is a new feather in the crest of communication services of Tripura. “We are hopeful that more operators like GoAir and Vistara will start operations here. Discussion is being held with Air India as well,” he said.

