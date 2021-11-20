After women journalists, Tripura Police summon their news organisation’s associate editor

After questioning two women journalists — Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha — twice after their report on the recent alleged vandalism in Tripura, the police have now summoned the media organisation’s associate editor for questioning in the case.

A press statement issued Saturday by HW News Network, which employees Samriddhi and Swarna, said, “Both our reporters Ms Swarna Jha and Ms Samriddhi Sakunia have been allowed to leave Tripura. On 17/11/2021 (November 17) they appeared for questioning as per the bail condition. On 18/11/2021 (November 18) they also appeared at Fatikroy police station to record their statement in relation to another FIR filed against them.”

The statement also said the journalists were further summoned for questioning on November 19 at Kakraban police station in Tripura’s Gomati district.

The two journalists were booked in two separate FIRs — one a suo motu case filed by the investigating officer of a communal clash case being probed by Kakraban police station in Gomati district and the other registered at Fatikroy police station in Unakoti district, where the complainant, Kanchan Das, a local VHP activist, alleged the two journalists visited the homes of people from the Muslim community in Paul Bazaar area of Fatikroy and “delivered instigating speech against Hindus and the Tripura government”.

The organisation also said its Associate Editor, Arti Ghargi, received a summons from Kakraban police station on November 19 evening.

“The police had asked her to appear before them today i.e. Saturday at 11 am. However, she has submitted an application seeking an extension on the basis of her medical condition,” it said.

Meanwhile, an official of Tripura Police said, “The reporters will be questioned again on December 1.” He also said Samriddhi and Swarna have cooperated with the police so far.