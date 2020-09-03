After Sikkim, Tripura records highest suicide cases in Northeast: NCRB report

family problem and illness were found to be the major causes of suicides in the country that accounted for 32.4% and 17.1% of total suicides .

In a report published by the Nation Crime Reports Bureau (NCRB), Sikkim and Tripura has the highest suicide rates in the Northeast India in 2019. While Sikkim ranked first with 33.1 per, Tripura reported 18.2 per cent of cases. The report also said that the two states surpassed the national level suicide rate that stands at 10.4 percent in 2019.

In Tripura, total 1466 suicide cases were reported in the state from March 2018 till February, 2020 according to a state Assembly report.

After Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh reported 7.4 per cent suicide rate to become third in Northeast followed by Assam (6.9%) and Meghalaya (6.1%). Nagaland and Mizoram were in the last positions recording 1.9% cases each.

According to the NCRB report, total 1,39,123 suicides were reported in 2019 and 1,34,516 such cases in 2018 across the country showing an increase of 3.4 per cent in the last year. However, the suicides rate was hiked by 0.2 per cent in 2019 from 2018.

“Every year, more than 1, 00,000 people commit suicide in our country. There are various causes of suicides like professional/career problems, sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders, addiction to alcohol, financial loss, chronic pain etc”, the NCRB report reads.

Other causes included drug addiction, bankruptcy, failure in examinations , unemployment , property dispute , professional problems, illness, marriage-related problems in 2019. Of them, family problem and illness were found to be the major causes of suicides in the country that accounted for 32.4% and 17.1% of total suicides .

In Northeast India, Assam recorded 242 suicide cases due to marriage-related problems. Meghalaya came in the second in this case with 16 cases while in Sikkim , it was 11, in Tripura and Mizoram, it was two each and one case each in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Manipur had no such case.

Similarly, Assam recorded highest suicide cases in Northeast due to illness and family problems. Total 615 cases due to family problems and another 157 cases due to illness were recorded in Assam.

Total 403 persons committed suicide due to family problems and another 153 followed the similar path due to illness in Tripura. In Manipur, family related problems led to 23 suicide cases and two cases due to illness.

Total nine suicide cases were recorded in Meghalaya due to family problems and 33 such cases caused due to illness. Total 13 suicide cases caused due to family problems were reported in Sikkim followed by six cases in Nagaland , five in Mizoram and one in Arunachal Pradesh.

In case of suicides due to illness, Sikkim had 100 and Meghalaya reported 33 cases, 11 cases in Mizoram, three cases in Nagaland , two cases in Manipur and one in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reacting to the report, Dr. Anjana Bhattacharya, Assistant Professor of Tripura University’s Clinical and Forensic Psychology said, “Awareness is the way to prevent tendencies of suicide. But, unfortunately, there has been no such awareness of mental health”.

