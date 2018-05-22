After displacing 17,000 people, flood waters recede in Tripura

Flood waters have started receding in West Tripura, Gomati, Khowai and Sipahijala districts of the state, officials said on Monday. The two major rivers of Tripura, Gomati and Haora, are also flowing below the danger level, they said.

However, around 17,480 people are still housed in relief camps in the four districts, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) officer Sarat Das said. “There was no report of any fresh flood from any part of the state and river Haora is flowing at 9.48 metre, well below its danger level of 10.50 metre. River Gomati is flowing at 19.80 metre, while its danger level is 21.50 metre,” Das said.

Two persons were killed yesterday in landslides triggered by incessant rains, with flash floods inundating several areas in the districts, the officials said. “Many people have returned to their homes. But, flood waters have not receded entirely from their houses and living conditions are yet to be restored,” District Magistrate of West Tripura, Sandeep Namedo Mahatme, told PTI. Meanwhile, the local meteorological department said rainfall and thunderstorms were likely to occur in all districts of the state during the next 24 hours.