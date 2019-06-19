After Bangladesh, Tripura now supplies power to Nepal

After supplying 190 MW power to Bangladesh daily, Tripura, which attained 100 percent household electrification last year, is now selling power to Nepal.

While Tripura sells 190 MW power to Bangladesh on a daily basis after fulfilling its domestic requirements, the state is now supplying 40 MW power to Nepal since April this year, Tripura Power Minister Jishnu Devvarma said in a press conference. “Let’s see if it increases in the coming days,” he added.

A 100 percent electrified and power surplus state, Tripura generates 115 MW power from its own power generation units including Rukhia Gas Thermal Power plants, Baramura Thermal Power plants and Gomati hydro-electric power plant. In addition, a small amount of solar power is produced in the state.

Larger power plants of the state like ONGC Tripura Power Company-run Palatana gas thermal power plant produces 726 MW power. But this plant has power-sharing agreements with different Northeastern states and 58 percent power generated at this plant is allocated to them.

Apart from these, Tripura also has two thermal power projects run by NEEPCO. These include a 130 MW power plant at Ramchandranagar in West Tripura and a 100 MW power plant at Manarchak in Sepahijala district.

As per power department statistics, Tripura currently needs around 300 MW power daily for its domestic consumers. The domestic consumption spikes during festive seasons like Durga Puja and Christmas, during which it reduces power-sharing with the other neighbouring states with mutual agreement.

Speaking about steps taken by his government to boost electricity services, Devvarma said, “We have provided 1.36 lakh new power connections under Saubhagya scheme (in 1.5 years). We are also working on infrastructure development by changing old transmission lines.”

A new scheme called ‘Apnar Dorgoray’ (At Your Doorstep) was also launched recently to provide uninterrupted power services 24×7 to consumers. Assistance is only a call away, the minister said.

However, power surplus Tripura has been facing frequent power cuts for the last several months. Asked about the issue, Devvarma said no power is being sold outside the state by creating problems for domestic consumers. “We are selling the surplus power and proceeds from these sales are being used for developing the state power corporation,” he said, adding that special focus is being laid on harvesting solar power potential.

As part of the initiative, a plan is in progress to convert the state secretariat, Assembly, High Court, and other major government offices to fully solar-powered installations.