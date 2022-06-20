After attack on by-poll candidate Sudip Roy Barman, Congress points fingers at BJP

Days ahead of the by-polls to the four assembly segments in Tripura on June 23, Congress party candidate Sudip Roy Barman was allegedly attacked in his home turf of Agartala late Sunday.

Roy Barman has been admitted to ILS Hospital with injuries on his face and head. His car was also learnt to have been smashed in the purported assault.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official of Tripura Police said that two FIRs have been registered over the issue so far and an investigation was going on. However, he said Congress hasn’t filed any complaint on the issue yet. One of the complaints was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the other was registered suo motto by the police. No arrest has been made so far.

While Roy Barman or anyone from his family wasn’t available for comments, the Tripura Pradesh Congress tweeted about the incident saying, “People’s leader Sudip Roy Barman was attacked at the hands of BJP. . Fascist BJP government has only political violence and terror left after losing the ground beneath its feet in 4.5 years. People of the state will give a proper response, it’s a matter of time”.

After visiting the injured leader at the hospital, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Dr Ajoy Kumar alleged Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury was present on the spot where Roy Barman was attacked. “We shall file an FIR against the minister. The BJP is running a gang. It’s a goonda gang, a criminal gang. People of Tripura have to decide if this is the kind of politics they want,” Kumar told reporters.

Reacting to the allegations, Chowdhury said the incident was a “political drama” to garner public sympathy before the by-polls.

“There was no attack on him. I was present there. We were having a discussion with our leaders and workers in the area. Suddenly, we were told by our karyakartas that former MLA Sudip Roy Barman came with a lot of outsiders and was trying to create a nuisance. We rushed to the spot and tried to bring it under control by calling the police. I was talking to him (Roy Barman) when he fainted all of a sudden and fell. There was absolutely no attack on him. This is all a drama,” said Chowdhury, who was once a close associate and political protege of Roy Barman.

Citing years of association with Roy Barman, Chowdhury said, “I was there with him for such a long time… How can I hit him? It’s unexpected of him to stage this drama”.

BJP leaders have filed a complaint at East Agartala Police Station in the city, accusing Roy Barman along with a few “outsiders” of creating provocation and unrest. “Their intention was to create havoc. Why else did they gather outsiders at midnight in a poll-bound constituency?” asked a BJP spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the attack on Roy Barman was criticised by opposition parties.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said it was a “cowardly attack”. “It’s a cowardly attack. However, we feel it’s more an attack on democracy rather than on an individual. It reflects the total isolation of the BJP from the people. They are desperate and these violent attacks are results of that,” said Chaudhury.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who’s touring Tripura, also condemned the incident and it was “extremely unfortunate” and said such political violence would continue unless the BJP was voted out of power in the by-polls.

Banerjee also said his party has sent a delegation to the Election Commission of India and appealed to the people to take a stand against poll violence and cast their vote on election day.

The by-polls will be held on June 23 and votes will be counted on June 26.