Adequate arrangements made for peaceful conduct of local body polls: Tripura Police

Hours after the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea by All India Trinamool Congress to postpone the local body polls in Tripura scheduled on November 25, Tripura Police said that an “adequate” arrangement of personnel has been made to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

The apex court had asked the Tripura Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police to hold a joint meeting with the State Election Commissioner by Wednesday morning to assess the availability of sufficient central paramilitary forces for the polls.

Tripura Police Director General VS Yadav, in a press statement on Tuesday evening, said that 370 polling stations have been placed in the ‘A Category’ and 274 in the ‘B Category’.

Elections are slated to be held in 644 polling stations across six nagar panchayats, seven municipal councils and in the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Depending on sensitivity of the polling booths, four Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel would be deployed in ‘Category A’ polling stations and four armed police personnel in ‘Category B’ booths. Five TSR personnel will be on duty in all ‘Category A’ polling stations in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area.

In the statement, DGP Yadav also called upon all eligible voters to exercise their franchise fearlessly. “Two sections of CRPF under the command of one gazetted officer has been deployed at strong room and Govt Press. Fixed guard has been deployed in all the offices of Returning Officers. Personal Security Officers have been provided with all the Returning Officers. Escort and Personal Security have been provided with all the observers,” the police statement said.

It added that 97 police sector officers were detailed with 97 civil sector officers to oversee the security of areas entrusted to them to ensure free and fair polls. Every police station, under which elections will be held, will have 27 TSR personnel for “area domination” exercises.

In addition to this, 30 TSR personnel will be provided as district reserve for maintenance of law and order. Moreover, all police stations will have 61 light vehicles. Besides, 60 sections of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) will be also mobilised to maintain law and order.

“After the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, additional 15 sections of CRPF are also being provided for the Agartala Municipal Elections and outside,” the police statement said.

Referring to political clashes in the run-up to civic polls, the police statement said, “Specific cases under appropriate section of law have been registered in all the reported incidents of political violence. So far 57 political cases have been registered after declaration of Municipal Election. As preventive action 63 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of law after declaration of Municipal Elections.”

The police also said action was taken against 88 “trouble-mongers” while 244 “vulnerable hamlets” have been identified where there will be round-the-clock patrolling and surveillance.

It also said a special drive has been launched for execution of pending warrants. A total of 161 pending warrants have been already executed while 433 preventive arrests have been made since the date of polls was declared, the statement said.

It added that Quick Response Teams have been formed in the districts to deal with any emergency situation. A total of 123 check points have been made functional in the districts for 24×7 surveillance, it said. It has also been mandated that no political events will be allowed now without prior permission, the police said.