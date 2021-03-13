ADC polls: Manik Sarkar trains guns at Tripura govt over outsourcing jobs, Law minister says Oppn confusing youths

A day after opposition leader Manik Sarkar criticised the state government’s move of outsourcing a host of jobs under the Directorate of Employment Services and Manpower Planning, Tripura Law minister Ratan Lal Nath has alleged that the opposition leader is trying to confuse people over the job notification by making false statements ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls.

Reacting to Sarkar’s demand of withdrawing the job notification where private firms are responsible for recruitment, Nath said the outsourcing provision was part of a law enacted during the erstwhile Left Front regime in 2011.

The previous Left government didn’t rule out the outsourcing provisions, Nath said, adding that 900 people were recruited in a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project through outsourcing during their regime.

“No permanent recruitment would be done through outsourcing. Our government wants to outsource through agencies for transparency in recruitment. So, a few organisations have registered,” Nath explained.

Referring to a circular issued by the Directorate of Employment Services and Manpower Planning on February 26, Manik Sarkar had said the incumbent BJP-IPFT government empanelled five agencies for supplying manpower through outsourcing.

The circular, signed by director of the department Naresh Babu N, stated, “The Directorate of Employment Services & Manpower Planning, Government of Tripura is empanelled Agencies for supply of manpower on item rate basis to different State Government Departments.”

Sarkar said that as per the memorandum, there are potential employment opportunities in over seven specific posts and 86 positions. Educational qualifications for 35 posts is Class VIII pass, for 12 posts is Class XII pass and for 39 posts is graduate and above, he added.

While government salary for these posts ranges between Rs 16,000 to Rs 37,000, as per the memorandum, employees inducted through outsourcing mode would get minimum Rs 7,280 and maximum Rs 17,068. The agency would be paid minimum Rs 145 and maximum Rs 341 every month as commission, Opposition leader Sarkar said.

“This has become clear that the state government has no responsibility in recruitment. In their Vision Document, they have promised to provide jobs at every home, will filled all vacant posts, make the temporary employees regular. Whatever they have done has no similarity with their promises. The young job-seekers will be insecure in such jobs. We protest, condemn against the government decision and demanded to withdraw it at the earliest,” said Sarkar.