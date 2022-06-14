After weeks of absence since quitting as Tripura CM, Biplab Deb spotted at panna pramukh conference

After a few weeks of absence from the state’s political sphere, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Tuesday joined a panna pramukh conference for the upcoming bypolls and expressed confidence that the people will cast their mandate in favour of BJP on June 23 and create “history”.

Speaking to reporters at the Hindi Higher Secondary School, where he joined a panna pramukh conference in support of Dr Ashok Sinha (BJP’s candidate from the Agartala assembly constituency), Deb said, “The 130 crore population of India is going towards one particular direction. Tripura is not outside it. People here formed the (BJP) government taking it (BJP) up from zero in 2018.

“Tripura is different, people here are different. They know how to do something completely new. PM Modiji spoke about it in his speech. I am fully confident that the people of Tripura will give their mandate on June 23, create history, keeping the work Modiji did for Tripura and the work going on under the leadership of CM Manik Sahaji in mind,” he said.

Deb’s visit comes two days after he met BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi. Deb, who was dropped from the Chief Minister’s office in a sudden move last month, was not given any alternative charge in the government. While he said he resigned since the party felt his presence was needed in BJP’s organisational activities to ensure victory in the 2023 Assembly election, Deb was not seen in any major activity, nor was he given any significant charge in the party.

After his meeting with Nadda, Deb had tweeted saying, “Honoured to meet @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji at new Delhi. We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to the upcoming by-election, strengthening organization at the grass-roots level and future strategy for the party..”

He also wrote, “Under the guidance of Adarniya Shri @JPNadda Ji & the leadership of CM SHri @DrManikSaha2 ji we are unitedly working to fulfill PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for Tripura – a HIRA model.”

Deb was seen in the state a few times since his resignation from the CM’s post. While he was once seen with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha at a rally prior to the latter’s submission of nomination for the Assembly bypoll from the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency, Deb was not seen in any major political activity since then. He was, however, seen offering puja at the Tripurasundari Temple in Gomati district and at a few public interaction programmes at Banamalipur – his home turf, located in the Agartala city.