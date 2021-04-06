8th Tripura ADC polls begin amid tight security, 20 per cent turnout in first three hours

Voting for the 8th general elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) began at 7 am Tuesday at 1,244 polling stations, nearly a year after it was originally slated to be held.

While data from different areas is yet to be tabulated, latest available figures show 20-21 per cent turnout was recorded in the first three hours of polling today. Long queues of voters waiting their turn were seen at many polling stations this morning.

Speaking to reporters, State Election Commission secretary Prasenjit Bhattacharjee said polling started at 7 am and has passed peacefully till now without any major untoward incidents. A few Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioned but they were readily replaced without disturbing the poll process, he said.

In the 30-seated TTAADC, 28 are elected while the rest two are nominated. A total of 8,65,041 voters would exercise their adult franchise. Of them, 4,36,548 are males and the rest 4,28,490 are females. And as many as 16 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 5,864 Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans, 3,435 Tripura Police and 263 Home Guard personnel were mobilized to ensure law and order during the polls.

The ADC elections are mainly a three-cornered contest between the CPI(M), which won the last four terms, the BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) combine, and Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

The ADC polls have been touted by the CPI(M) and Congress as an attempt to revive democracy in the state. However, the more intriguing poll issues that have made headlines in the run up to these elections are territorial and ethnic demands of Tipraland and Greater Tipraland.

Whilst BJP doesn’t officially agree to separate statehood demands in Tripura, its ruling ally IPFT has pushed for it since its inception in 2009. The two parties have allied for the ADC polls after a dramatic turn of events. The tribal partner initially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pradyot Kishore-led TIPRA, only to desert the alliance and join the BJP two days later.

Pradyot’s party is contesting the polls on the issue of Greater Tipraland, a larger than Tripura administrative unit that would provide “help” and assistance to Tripuris in need, including those staying outside the state and country. The royal scion has not, however, clarified if his demand is logistical or territorial.

Tripura ADC comprises 70 percent of the state’s geographical area and houses nearly one third of the state’s population, who belong to 19 tribal communities.