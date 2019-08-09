5 deaths in 1 year: Another BSF official shoots himself dead in Tripura

Three months after a Border Security Force (BSF) official serving in Tripura frontiers committed suicide by pulling the trigger of his service weapon at Pancharatan area of Dhalai district, an Assistant Sub Inspector of the border guards has followed suit by killing himself with his service rifle at Srimantapur Border Out Post (BOP) in Sepahijala district, 30 Kms away from Agartala, in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

This has raised the death toll of BSF personnel and officials serving in Tripura frontiers to five this year alone. Speaking to reporters, a senior BSF official, who did not wish to be named, said 50-year-old Krishna Murari, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of 145 Battalion BSF, was found dead inside the outpost around 1:30 am late night before Thursday. The death might have something to do with domestic issues in his family, the official said.

A police official informed this publication on Friday that the body was sent for post-mortem examination and the death was confirmed to be from a bullet wound.

Murari hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was posted in Tripura three-and-a-half years back.

The BSF official informed that none of the force’s personnel serving in Tripura frontiers have suffered from issues arising out of their service. “They might have been in distress due to their domestic issues,” the official said.

Earlier in May, Ashwini Kumar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of 86 Battalion BSF, posted at Pancharatan area of Dhalai district was found dead inside a bus on Friday night. Prior to that, a BSF constable of 166 Battalion posted in North Tripura went on a shooting spree on his colleagues and later killed himself with his service rifle in April this year.

In May 2018, a BSF jawan killed three colleagues in Unakoti district before killing himself.