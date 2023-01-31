400 CAPF companies to maintain law and order in Tripura polls

The Tripura Police in a press release Tuesday claimed that 400 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed across the state in the run-up to the Assembly polls next month.

Initially, 100 companies of the CAPF had arrived and were deployed in the interior areas of the state. An additional 100 companies of CAPF personnel arrived in early January and were deployed in urban areas, noted the press release.

Further, 200 CAPF companies are expected to arrive by the first week of February.

A total of 192 naka points were set up soon after the announcement of the poll schedule, the police said.

Besides, 11,000 vehicles were checked during a special drive launched on January 22.

After the arrival of CAPF personnel, the Tripura Police seized contraband items including dry ganja, yaba tablets, and heroin worth Rs 5.89 crore in January.

“In order to maintain a sense of security in the State so far more than 1700 flag marches/ area domination patrolling have been done with joint participation of State police, TSR and CAPF.

Advertisement

“These CAPFs are being used for area domination, patrolling, flag march, vehicular patrolling, Naka duty, raids, etc apart from counter-insurgency operations,” reads the release.

The polls for the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be conducted in a single phase on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.