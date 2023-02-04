36 FIRs, 27 arrests over pre-poll violence in Tripura so far: chief electoral officer

Tripura chief electoral officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte said Saturday that 36 FIRs had been registered and 27 people arrested over poll-related violence since January 18, when the Assembly elections were announced.

Speaking to reporters, Gitte said most of the cases were related to arson on party offices, damaging of campaign materials, assaults on people, vandalism on cars, threatening and intimidation. He said allegations came from almost all major political parties and were targeted at almost all of them. The arrests show the violence took place across party lines, he added.

However, the official said the incidents of violence are much fewer this time compared with the 2018 Assembly elections, when as many as 54 FIRs related to pre-poll violence were registered.

“This year, we have one much more activity regarding preventive detentions of history-sheeters and trouble-mongers in vulnerable areas, and many of them were asked to provide bonds. We believe there won’t be much violence ahead,” Gitte said.

The Election Commission is running a special ‘Mission Zero Violence and 929’ after a survey revealed that 929 out of 3,214 polling stations in 2018 had low voter turnout. The special drive aims to boost voter turnout. The commission said it would provide a level playing field and ensure that “partisan attitude” would not be shown to any party or candidate.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a recent visit to the state that all officials would be answerable if the poll guidelines are violated. Three police officials were suspended last month for not taking proper steps in tackling a violent standoff between two political parties, during which several leaders were injured.

Gitte said a strict eye was being kept on all officials and personnel. Two police inspectors with criminal cases were taken off poll duty, as were two others closely related to candidates.

The ballot paper printing process was started at the government press and postal ballots were given to employees and security personnel. Over 10,000 service voters were already provided with their e-ballots, which would have to be downloaded, printed, filled up and sent back by post.

Electronic voting machines have reached all eight districts and will be commissioned using ballot papers from February 6 to 8. Postal ballot voting will start from February 8.

Restrictions on public movement have been imposed in several areas sharing the international border with Bangladesh, especially in parts of Sepahijala, Khowai, Unakoti and Dhalai districts, where the border is relatively open. The 856-km-long international border will be sealed before the poll process. Unfenced patches of the border will be closed with intensive patrolling and CCTV surveillance seven days before the voting.

The commission has seized contraband worth Rs 29.25 crore, including Rs 3.5 crore in unaccounted cash, Rs 1.23 crore’s worth of liquor, narcotics worth Rs 14 crore, jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh and freebies worth Rs 7.9 crore.

As many as 400 companies of Central Armed Police Force personnel are being deployed on poll duty.

Tripura will go to the polls on February 16 and the votes will be counted on March 2. There are 3,337 polling stations in the 60 constituencies.