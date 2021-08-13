30 BJP, Congress activists join Trinamool in Tripura

Thirty Congress and BJP leaders joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday. They said more people would be joining the TMC within the next fortnight.

Trinamool Congress, which started its Tripura chapter in 1999 with former chief minister late Sudhir Ranjan Majumder, has recently become active in Tripura since the West Bengal election win.

Speaking to reporters here this evening, Bengal education minister Bratya Basu said democracy is in danger in the state under the BJP-rule. He said 30 Congress and BJP activists have joined TMC today

TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen said the Biplab Deb government is trying to trample the voices of Trinamool Congress in Tripura but expressed confidence that his party can’t be stopped by violence.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha today held a protest rally here and alleged opposition CPIM and Trinamool Congress have formed a nexus against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

About the rally, Basu said, “BJP is doing a rally with 3,000-4,000 people but we were supposed to have a few people joining us. They were stopped by the administration.”



Speaking on why he joined TMC, state youth Congress working president Santanu Saha said he wanted to build a unified struggle against BJP.

“Mamata Banerjee is the only one capable of fighting the BJP in India. Congress leaders in Tripura have lack of public connect and able leadership like Banerjee to defeat BJP. So, thirty of us, including Congress and BJP leaders, have joined TMC today,” Saha said.

He added more Congress activists are waiting to join the TMC.

Later, in a press conference this evening, BJP state president Dr Manik Saha said his party isn’t worried about Trinamool. “TMC doesn’t have any rank and file in Tripura. Some over-enthusiastic people have joined them but the net result will be zero.” ,

He also said BJP is watching TMC’s activities in Tripura. Accusing CPIM and TMC of having a secret nexus amongst themselves, Saha said BJP is ready to ‘politically tackle’ them.

Amidst TMC’s activities, the BJP has announced to welcome union minister for social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhowmik, the first Tripura-born union minister, through ‘Ashirbaad Yatra’ over four days following her first arrival after induction in the union cabinet on August 16.