22 in TMC’s first list of candidates; manifesto soon

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced a 22-member candidate list and said a second list would be announced soon. The list includes former state Youth Congress president Pujan Biswas, who quit the party to float his own – Tripura Democratic Front – for a few months before he joined TMC.

TMC general secretary in-charge of Tripura Rajib Banerjee told reporters several more names would be announced. However, he did not specify the number of seats in which the Bengal-based party would contest.

“We want to defeat the BJP. People want to be freed from this regime. So we have made candidate selection based on that objective. Our high command is considering some more names…,” he said. TMC leaders said the party would soon announce its manifesto.