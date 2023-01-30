scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

22 in TMC’s first list of candidates; manifesto soon

TMC general secretary in-charge of Tripura Rajib Banerjee told reporters several more names would be announced. However, he did not specify the number of seats in which the Bengal-based party would contest.

The list includes former state Youth Congress president Pujan Biswas. (File)
Listen to this article
22 in TMC’s first list of candidates; manifesto soon
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced a 22-member candidate list and said a second list would be announced soon. The list includes former state Youth Congress president Pujan Biswas, who quit the party to float his own – Tripura Democratic Front – for a few months before he joined TMC.

TMC general secretary in-charge of Tripura Rajib Banerjee told reporters several more names would be announced. However, he did not specify the number of seats in which the Bengal-based party would contest.

“We want to defeat the BJP. People want to be freed from this regime. So we have made candidate selection based on that objective. Our high command is considering some more names…,” he said. TMC leaders said the party would soon announce its manifesto.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra
At the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 03:01 IST
Next Story

Day after securing 5 seats from BJP, ally IPFT insists on 1 more

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close