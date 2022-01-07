2021 attack on TMC leader: Tripura BJP MLA demands murder charges for accused

BJP MLA and former Tripura minister Sudip Roy Barman on Thursday reiterated the Trinamool Congress’s allegation that party leader Mujibur Islam Majumder died due to injuries sustained in a political attack last year and demanded that the accused in the August 2021 incident should be additionally charged for murder.

Mujibur was injured in an August 28, 2021, political attack that the TMC alleged was carried out by BJP supporters during an event at his residence in Badharghat, near Agartala city. The Congress-turned TMC leader was the son of former Tripura agriculture minister Mansoor Ali and the brother of senior BJP leader Baharul Islam Majumder.

The 57- year-old TMC leader, who was being treated at a hospital in Kolkata for the last few weeks, died on January 5. He was shifted there for medical treatment after the attack, but returned to Tripura because he could not be operated upon due to health complications. Mujibur was again rushed to Kolkata for treatment a month ago.

The Trinamool Congress alleged Mujibur was “murdered” as he developed serious ailments after the attack, including cardio-vascular diseases. BJP has denied allegations that the party was involved in the attack.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express on Friday that Mujibur filed a complaint over the attack last year but could not identify any suspects. Notices were served to five suspects, but their involvement was later ruled out, he said.

Police said they are now trying to get a medical report, detailing the injuries sustained by Mujibur, from Agartala’s Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, where the TMC leader was initially treated. “He mentioned in his FIR that he sustained injuries in his right forearm. There was no mention of any other injury,” the officer said on the condition of anonymity.

There was no official information on a possible post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

On Friday, Barman visited Mujibur’s ancestral residence in Sepahijala district and was spotted with West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu, Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen and Tripura TMC convener Subal Bhowmik.

“On August 28, 2021, an attack of miscreants left him severely injured. He was severely beaten. He told the entire thing to me before leaving to Kolkata. He didn’t only get his hand fractured, but the attackers hit him hard repeatedly on his chest with boots. He could not recover after that. All of us in the society are pained at the loss of his life,” Roy Barman told reporters in Agartala after paying his last respects to the TMC leader.

Barman – who has previously criticised his own party — demanded justice for Mujibur, but said he did not want to give the issue a political colour.

Recalling his friendship with the TMC leader, Barman said: “We had a beautiful relationship since we were young. His father Mansoor Ali sahab used to visit our house when we were young, Mujib used to visit as well. We grew up together, did politics together. It is very hard to accept that he is no more with us. I believe this departed soul will get justice.”

In 2016, Barman briefly joined the TMC from the Congress, but moved to the BJP in 2017. He was part of the Biplab Deb-led state Cabinet as health minister in 2018, but was dropped a year later.

Although colleague and Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das recently joined the Trinamool Congress at the cost of his legislative post, Barman has previously said that he is a simple “karyakarta (worker)” of the BJP and was not thinking about joining any other political party.

The BJP on Friday reiterated that its party leaders had nothing to do with the attack. BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “We don’t have any issue with any sort of investigation on Mujibur Islam’s death. His death is a sad incident. But our party workers had nothing to do with attack on him.”

Bhattacharya added that the attack was a result of factional feud within the TMC.