2 TMC youth leaders ‘injured in Tripura attack’, party blames BJP

Trinamool Congress youth leaders Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta, who are camping in Tripura for organisational activities, were injured on Saturday in an attack allegedly by ruling BJP supporters at Ambassa in Dhalai district, 90 from state capital Agartala.

Speaking to reporters, police said two activists came under attack by unidentified persons at Ambassa and their vehicle was damaged.

Trinamool spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya, who was with the youth leaders, said they were attacked by goons supported by the BJP while they were en route to Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

Claiming that the attack showed the BJP ‘desperation’, sensing defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections, Debangshu said lethal weapons, along with sticks and stones, were used in the attack.

Things escalated as supporters of both parties enforced a road blockade on National Highway 8, within 500 meters of each other. As the situation turned unruly, police used tear gas cells to disperse the mob.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Trinamool supporters, led by former MLA Subal Bhowmik, staged a road blockade at Dharmanagar in protest against a purported attack on a party office by BJP supporters.

The convoy of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who was returning from an official programme at Dharmanagar, and was supposed to cross in some time had to eventually change route as the protesters refused to budge.

Bhowmik was later arrested along with other TMC supporters.

On the alleged police action on them, Bhowmik told reporters in the evening, “We were protesting the damage to our party office by BJP-backed goons. But we were treated like miscreants. This is very unfortunate.”

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said his party workers had nothing to do with the attack on Trinamool supporters at Ambassa and neither did they damage any party office.

“Trinamool Congress isn’t a threat to us. They don’t have the strength to win even a panchayat seat here. We aren’t worried about TMC in Tripura,” Bhattacharya said.

The Trinamool, which started its political journey in Tripura for the first time in 1999 under the leadership of former CM Sudhir Ranjan Majumder, has seen some swell in rank and file since the party’s thumping win in recent West Bengal elections.