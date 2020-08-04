Tripura: 2 in Biplab Deb’s family test positive for coronavirus, CM’s report yet to come

Biplab Kumar Deb said other members of his family has tested negative. (File) Biplab Kumar Deb said other members of his family has tested negative. (File)

Two members of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s family tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The Chief Minister has also undergone a COVID-19 test, and his reports are yet to come.

In a Facebook post late Monday evening, Deb said two of his family members had tested positive for the virus while reports of other relatives had come negative.

“Two of my family members found COVID19 POSITIVE. Other family members found NEGATIVE. I have undergone COVID19 test, result is yet to come. I am following self-isolation at my residence & all precautionary measures have been taken. Praying for the speedy recovery of family members,” he wrote on social media.

Two legislators in Tripura, BJP MLA Rampada Jamatia and ruling ally IPFT MLA Dhananjoy Tripura, had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the latest reports, Tripura at present has 5,392 COVID-19 cases, out of which 3,675 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. Twenty eight people have so far died from the pandemic, while 4,144 others are still under surveillance, including home and institutional quarantine.

On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for the coronavirus. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his daughter have also caught Covid-19.

