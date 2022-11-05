15 Rohingya refugees held in Tripura; police concerned over infiltration from Bangladesh

Fifteen rohingyas were arrested in Tripura on the charges of illegally entering India, police said Saturday. This has again raised attention towards the illegal immigration of Rohingyas through the semi-porous Tripura-Bangladesh border.

Speaking to reporters, an officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP) force, said five persons were arrested and three minors apprehended from Badharghat railway station in Agartala this morning based on a tip-off from the Special Branch (SB) and GRP.

“There were two trains from Agartala today — Humsafar Express and Kanchanjunga Express. While checking these trains, our personnel spotted five persons with three children who were loitering suspiciously at the main gate at 7.40 am this morning. They were detained and questioned about their whereabouts,” the officer said.

The eight persons failed to produce any valid passport or Visa and admitted that they had come from the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh, the officer added. All the eight persons had UNHCR refugee cards from Myanmar on them.

The detainees were later produced before a local court for judicial custody. The five arrested were identified as Syed Nur, Md. Yusuf, Minara Begum, Shaukat Ara and Jannat Ara.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused came to India with a Bangladeshi agent, who had assured them of work in Delhi with a monthly wage of Rs 20,000, the GRP officer said, adding that the agent supposedly went out of the station to bring food for them but did not return.

Seven others detained in Dhalai

On Thursday evening, seven Rohingya nationals, including three women, were detained from a vehicle at Ambassa in Tripura’s Dhalai district, 70 km northward from here, based on a tip-off and were later arrested.

They were arrested at Betbagan area along the National Highway 08, which connects Tripura with Assam. The arrestees said they entered the Indian territory by illegally crossing the border at Sonamura in Sepahijala district, according to police.

All seven were later sent to judicial custody for 14 days from a local court.

Rohingya infiltration

Special Branch Superintendent of Police Krishnendu Chakravertty said Rohingya refugees were using Tripura to enter India, mainly to secure jobs as construction labourers or as workers in other menial tasks elsewhere in the country.

Tripura has an 856-km long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced due to local issues. The semi-porous border is often misused for illegal immigration of Rohingyas, among others.

Rohingyas are ethnically from the Rakhine State in Myanmar, previously known as Arakan. They allegedly faced persecution in the hands of Myanmar’s military since the country’s independence in late 1940s.

Different Rohingya villages in Rakhine State in south west Myanmar allegedly faced military crackdown in the wake of a deadly attack on a Burmese Army post by Rohingya rebels in 2016.

A military crackdown that started in August, 2017, led to the mass exodus of Rohingya men, women and children to all nearby nations, largely Bangladesh.

In a letter in October, 2017, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered immediate steps to all state governments to identify and monitor Rohingya refugees and termed the Rohingya “infiltration” as a burden on limited resources of the country and claimed it aggravated security challenges to the country.