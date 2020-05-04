13 BSF jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, active cases now 27

According to the latest reports, 128 persons are under quarantine centers across the state along with 572 persons under home quarantine. 5394 people were tested since March in the state. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar) According to the latest reports, 128 persons are under quarantine centers across the state along with 572 persons under home quarantine. 5394 people were tested since March in the state. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Thirteen more BSF jawans were tested positive with COVID-19 in Tripura on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 27. All the patients are from the 138th battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) at Ambasa in Dhalai district. These include a head constable, a constable, and 12 jawans who tested positive with the virus Sunday.

“Alert! More 13 persons including two kids of 138th-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 positive. Total #COVID19 positive cases in #Tripura stands at 29 (2 already discharged, so active cases : 27). Don’t panic, follow the Govt guidelines and Stay at Home. #TripuraCOVID19Count”, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Gomati and North Tripura, where the first two COVID-19 cases were identified, are likely to come under green zone as reports of everyone recently tested there have come negative. However, Dhalai district was declared as red zone Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat this evening, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said a series of steps were taken across the state to prevent further outbreak of coronavirus. As part of the measure, Dhalai District Magistrate has marked BSF 138 battalion headquarters at Jawharnagar and a 3 km radius around it as a containment zone. Gandacherra base camp of the border security agency and Kareena Border Out Post (BOP) were also announced containment zones.

Meanwhile, 241 BSF personnel were identified to have come in touch with the affected jawans. They, along with 90 medical and paramedical staff from Gandacherra sub-divisional hospital and Dhalai district, who treated them, were put under quarantine.

“We have isolated those affected by the virus at Jawharnagar camp and are bringing them to GB Panth Hospital. The government is also working on identifying people outside the camps. All these cases are asymptomatic. Everyone who came in touch with them are being tested. Reports are expected anytime, Law Minister Nath said.

However, the minister claimed that community transmission hasn’t occurred yet. In order to tie all the knots, steps are being taken to identify if anyone were exposed to the virus outside the BSF camp at Dhalai.

According to the latest reports, 128 persons are under quarantine centers across the state along with 572 persons under home quarantine. 5394 people were tested since March in the state.

Tripura currently has one dedicated COVID hospital and one COVID health center. The government is also contemplating to set up dedicated COVID care centers to handle relatively milder cases.

