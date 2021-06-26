Tripura youth ‘tied to tree, beaten to death’ over alleged abusive behaviour with women, 2 held

Three women, also accused in the case, are known to be absconding after the incident happened on Friday.

Tripura Police Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly beating a 25-year-old to death over his alleged abusive behaviour towards women at Kanchanpur’s Subratanagar in the North district, more than 180 kilometres from Agartala.

The accused persons have been identified as Shanta Malakar and Biplab Namashudra.

Police said that a group of 4-5 people, including three women, tied Debu Malakar to a tree and beat him after he reportedly abused those women. He was supposedly drunk at that time and was left lying there for around one-and-half hours after being thrashed. His wife later, discovered him dead and lodged a complaint against the accused persons at Kanchanpur police station.

Police have registered a murder case based on her complaint and initiated an investigation.

Citing statements from locals, police said Debu was accused of his abusive behaviour towards women, but no case was lodged against him except for a murder case in 2020. He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder, but was released after his judicial custody was over.

Friday’s incident comes days after three persons suspected to be cattle lifters, were lynched to death by locals in Khowai district last Sunday.

Speaking to reporters Saturday evening, North Tripura district superintendent of police, Bhanupada Chakraborty said, “The accused persons had absconded after the incident, but we have arrested two from their relatives’ home. We are hopeful of nabbing the rest soon”.