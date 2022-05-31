Trinamool Congress demands central forces for free and fair by-polls in Tripura

Alleging law and order issues in the previous polls, the Tripura unit of the Trinamool Congress Tuesday demanded chief electoral officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte to provide adequate security forces during and after the by-polls slated to be held on June 23.

The party also demanded the poll panel to provide the by-poll contestants with security and escort during their pre-poll campaigns. The by-polls will be held in four constituencies — Agartala and Town Bardowali in West Tripura, Jubarajnagar in North Tripura and Surma Assembly segment in the Dhalai district. The TMC alleged that their star campaigners came under attack in the civic polls held last December.

“Seeing the serious lawlessness in the state during the polls held earlier, we requested the CEO to provide adequate security and take precautionary measures during the by-polls to ensure people can exercise their franchise freely,” TMC president Subal Bhowmik said after a meeting in Agartala.

Trinamool Congress’s demands for central security forces come shortly after a similar call from CPI(M), which has demanded central security forces in all the Assembly constituencies. Meanwhile, only the Left Front has so far declared its candidates to contest in the four constituencies.