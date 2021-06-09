Tripura to give 0.05% interest per day to MGNREGA workers for late wage disbursal

The move comes nine months after the state assembly passed 'The Tripura Guaranteed Services to Citizens Act 2020' in September to ensure timely delivery of service. (File Photo/Representational)

Tripura government will pay compensation for delays in wage disbursal to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers by recovering money from officials responsible for the lag.

With complaints mounting over pending payments to MGNREGA workers, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the wages would be cleared every weekend.

If wages are not paid within 15 days, the workers will be given 0.05 per cent interest daily on the total wages from the 16th day as compensation. The government will recover the compensation amount from the workers or officers who caused the delay, the chief minister informed through a Facebook post. The government is computerising the work register, master roll and wage list, he said.

The move comes nine months after the state assembly passed ‘The Tripura Guaranteed Services to Citizens Act 2020’ in September to ensure timely delivery of service. The Act mandated that officials responsible for delay beyond stipulated time-frame would be penalized for every consecutive day up to a maximum of Rs 500 penalty in each case.