Tripura: TBSE announces Term-II Board exam schedule

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced on Saturday that Term-II board examinations for Class X and XII students will be held from April 18 and May 2, respectively.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, Board president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said the Madhyamik (Class X) examination will end on May 6 this year, while the Class XII board examination will wrap up on June 1.

“The students who have appeared in the Term-I examinations for Class X and XII are expected to take the Term-II examinations as well,” he said.

“We shall declare the overall results after the completion of Class X and XII Term-II examinations,” he said.

The TBSE is conducting the Class X and XII board exams in two phases for the first time. Earlier, the Board also reduced the syllabi for Class X and XII by almost 30 per cent in view of the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The Term-I examinations for Higher Secondary and Madrassa Fazil candidates began on December 15 last year and continued till January 7, while Madhyamik and Madrassa Alim exams were held between December 16 and December 29.

A total of 43,282 students enrolled for the Madhyamik Term-I examination and 128 for the Madrassa Alim examination.

Whereas 28,658 students enrolled for the Higher Secondary Term-I exam, 52 for Madrassa Fazil Theology and four for Madrassa Fazil Arts examinations.

Notably, the board didn’t announce the pass rate for Term-I results declared on February 28, and informed that it will publish marksheets after compiling the scores of both Term-I and Term-II examinations.

In view of the low enrolment figure, the state government had earlier urged eligible students to take the Term-I examinations even if they had not enrolled themselves for the boards.