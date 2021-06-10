Tripura relaxes corona curfew, extends restrictions for a week in six urban bodies

A worker carries out sanitisation in a market area, as part of Covid safety measures, in Agartala, Tripura. (Photo: PTI)

In keeping with Assam, Meghalaya and other states of the northeast region, Tripura Thursday extended corona curfew in six urban local bodies of the state, whilst relaxing restrictions in 14 other urban bodies and withdrawing curfew restrictions in rural areas.

Corona curfew, which was first imposed on May 16 at Agartala municipality, is currently in force in all urban bodies along with the night curfew in villages till tomorrow morning.

The decision to relax restrictions across the state sans six urban bodies was taken by the state cabinet based on weekly reports of the health department, which showed these urban bodies have a positivity rate above 5 per cent, cabinet spokesperson and law minister Ratan Lal Nath said Thursday evening.

Announcing a set of relaxations in prohibitory measures and extension of the curfew, Nath said, “Day and night curfew would continue to be in force at six urban local bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation, Kumarghat Municipal Council, Dharmanagar Municipal Council, Belonia Municipal Councils along with Ranirbazaar and Sonamura Nagar Panchayats from tomorrow till June 18”.

All day and night curfew restrictions were withdrawn in 16 other urban local bodies along with rural areas of the state.

Restriction on inter-district movement was rolled back as part of the decision as well except for restricted areas. The restricted urban bodies would have trading concerns, with shops open from 6 am till 2 pm during the extended curfew period.

However, malls, gymnasiums, movie halls, barber shops, gatherings for political, educational, entertainment, religious, cultural or festival related events etc. would be closed as per the ongoing curfew norms.

According to latest reports, 5,400 active Covid patients are under treatment in Tripura. As many as 625 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, out of whom 183 were from West Tripura district alone with an overall positivity rate of 3.72 percent.