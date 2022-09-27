Tripura: Over 500 people arrested in 8 months for smuggling contraband, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday that 582 people involved in smuggling contraband were arrested this year, till August, as part of the state government’s efforts to crack down on the menace of drugs and contraband items. A total of 399 cases were lodged in this regard this year, he added.

Replying to a calling attention notice brought by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman in the Assembly on Monday, Saha said that the BJP-IPFT government had started the anti-drug campaign in 2018 after observing its negative impact on people, mainly students and the youth. Accordingly, the government conducted raids and spread awareness through campaigns, he added.

While sharing the statistics, Saha said that in 2020, the state police registered 291 cases and arrested 557 people. The next year, 352 cases were registered and 690 people were arrested, he added.

“Recently, a total of 19 Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances cases were handed over to the Special Investigation Team ( SIT) of Tripura Police’s Crime Branch to investigate the link of the drug business. We have also proposed to buy a full body scanner to identify the contraband-carrying vehicles,” he said. Over 3.76 crore ganja plants were destroyed in three years, Saha added.

The state police also conduct campaigns against drugs, through Prayaas, targeting youngsters in educational institutions, and through sports activities in remote places.

“It is seen that the trend of drug smuggling is higher in the border areas. With the motive to crack this, the police, with the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau, conducted several raids successfully. Another central agency, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is also involved in raiding against drug smuggling,” Saha said. There are plans to procure more sniffer dogs, apart from the current six being used in anti-drug operations, and to open a branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau, he added.

Opposition Congress MLA Roy Barman had sought a high-level committee headed by the chief minister, representatives from different departments, political parties and non-governmental organisations and an action plan.

Advertisement

“There is a slogan of ‘Nashamukt Tripura’ [Drug-free Tripura]. But it is not so effective. Youngsters are attracted to drugs. One more thing, there is no conviction in drug-related cases so far,” said Roy Barman.