Tripura Opposition parties say situation not conducive for free and fair polls, BJP rubbishes charges

A day before the start of the summary revision of electoral rolls in Tripura, an all-party meeting headed by the chief electoral officer (CEO) was held at the state secretariat in Agartala Tuesday.

In the meeting, the CPI(M) and the Congress expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and said the prevailing condition in Tripura was not conducive for holding free and fair elections.

The ruling BJP refuted the allegations, terming them ‘baseless’ and ‘flimsy’.

On his part, CEO Kiran Gitte said Tripura has achieved a 100 per cent target in issuing EPIC cards and has linked the cards to the Aadhaar database of 94.23 per cent voters.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, former MLA and senior CPI(M) leader Ratan Das said: “There has been no democracy in Tripura in the last 4.5 years. We have enough proof for our statement. How can peaceful, free, and fair elections be held under these circumstances? The Commission has heard our opinions. We have asked the ECI to ensure that all voters can freely register themselves and that the electoral rolls are error-free.”

However, he alleged BJP representatives tried to create a ruckus in the meeting in order to divert attention from genuine concerns.

Senior Congress leader and former MLA Ashish Kumar Saha said his party has mainly urged the poll commission to remove fake and underage voters, among others, from the voters’ list. The Opposition party also voiced concerns about the law and order situation from past experiences and urged the Commission to bring in central security forces before the elections early next year.

“We have asked the CEO to ensure error-free electoral rolls apart from deploying sufficient para-military forces in much higher numbers compared to previous elections… All elections in the past were replete with violence…” Saha said.

The BJP urged the Election Commission to probe the issue of 37,000 voters being marked ‘Absent, Shifted, Dead’ (ASD) prior to the 2018 Assembly elections. “Not even 1 per cent of these voters, whom we flagged in the previous Assembly polls, had turned up to vote. It proves our claim that these were false voters. We have urged the Commission to inquire about this and prepare an error-free electoral roll,” a BJP leader, who joined the all-party meeting Tuesday, said.

Speaking to the media later, CEO Gitte said the special summary revision for electoral rolls will start on November 9. The revision will continue for a month and the final electoral rolls will be published before the state goes to elections early next year.

As of now, Tripura has 27,33,891 registered voters in the draft electoral rolls.

The CEO also said 50 per cent of Mizoram’s Bru migrants, who are being permanently resettled in Tripura, have already been included in the electoral rolls in Tripura. The process is expected to be completed by next month.