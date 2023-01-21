Tripura observes 51st Statehood Day

Tripura observed its 51st Statehood Day Saturday. While speaking at an official event at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, director general of police (DGP) Amitabha Ranjan laid emphasis on improving the relationship between the police and society.

On their Statehood Day, best wishes to the people of Tripura. The last 5 years have been remarkable for Tripura’s growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen great transformation. May this trend continue in the coming times. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2023

“The Tripura Police are among the oldest police forces in the nation. Soon, we will celebrate 150 years. We are working to ensure peace as it is required to usher development in the state,” Ranjan said at the program organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs department.

Chief secretary JK Sinha spoke on the need for development in the education sector and urged the young generation, especially students, to work hard for their respective careers.

Satyadeo Poddar, vice chancellor of Maharaja Bir Bikram University, said that the first priority of a good government is “to work to minimise its gaps with people”. He added that the people should also simultaneously execute their responsibilities in protecting the sovereignty, integrity, democracy, boundary, and territory of the country.