scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Tripura observes 51st Statehood Day

Satyadeo Poddar, vice chancellor of Maharaja Bir Bikram University, said that the first priority of a good government is “to work to minimise its gaps with people”.

Chief secretary JK Sinha spoke on the need for development in the education sector and urged the young generation, especially students, to work hard for their respective careers. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Tripura observes 51st Statehood Day
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tripura observed its 51st Statehood Day Saturday. While speaking at an official event at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, director general of police (DGP) Amitabha Ranjan laid emphasis on improving the relationship between the police and society.

“The Tripura Police are among the oldest police forces in the nation. Soon, we will celebrate 150 years. We are working to ensure peace as it is required to usher development in the state,” Ranjan said at the program organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs department.

Chief secretary JK Sinha spoke on the need for development in the education sector and urged the young generation, especially students, to work hard for their respective careers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...

Satyadeo Poddar, vice chancellor of Maharaja Bir Bikram University, said that the first priority of a good government is “to work to minimise its gaps with people”. He added that the people should also simultaneously execute their responsibilities in protecting the sovereignty, integrity, democracy, boundary, and territory of the country.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 21:00 IST
Next Story

Days after attack on Congress, Tripura Opposition parties hold rally against poll violence

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close