Tripura looks to tap Bangladesh routes for transport, essential supplies after NH collapse in Meghalaya

After road connectivity was hit due to the collapse of parts of National Highway 06 at Meghalaya, Tripura announced on Friday that it would introduce two pairs of buses to transport passengers via Bangladesh, in addition to a bus service currently active in the Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata route. The state government has also asked Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to take up the issue of fuel supplies through Bangladesh for emergencies.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Transport Secretary L H Darlong informed the media that the state government has requested the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner’s office at Agartala to expedite the process of issuing visas to Indian nationals wishing to travel via Akhaura Integrated Check Post here as two pairs of additional buses are about to commence operation between the two countries soon.

As per reports from the local Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner’s office, around 500-600 applications are submitted daily for visas to travel to the neighbouring country. Most of these visa requests are for tourism or for meeting relatives in Bangladesh as many citizens of Tripura are those who migrated during the Partition or before the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking his intervention to introduce additional flights in the Agartala-Guwahati, Agartala-Kolkata and Agartala-Delhi routes. Chief minister Saha also requested the Union minister to have the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issue a price cap and make sure airline operators don’t charge exorbitant prices for their services during this time.

The government is also thinking of providing financial relief to students and patients travelling on these routes, the transport secretary informed.

Food and Civil Supplies Director Tapan Das later said a section of the road on National Highway was badly damaged due to flood conditions at Lampshlong in the East Khasi and Jaintia Hill district headquarters, owing to which essential supplies are now halted through roadways. Tripura is in touch with Meghalaya authorities to expedite the process of repairing the damaged road connectivity, he said, whilst admitting that works could not be started right away due to incessant rains.

“Railway connectivity is disrupted from before due to landslides and the roadway is halted now as well. Our state mainly depends on supplies from other states for essential items. We have got nine days’ petrol stock and five days’ stock for diesel now. More fuel bullets are in transit but they can come once the road is repaired. Meanwhile, we have requested the IOCL to take up supplies through Bangladesh on an emergency basis,” the official said.

Tripura now has 17 days’ stock of LPG cylinders as per estimated requirement, he informed.

The comments are in sync with a recent initiative of Bodhjungnagar LPG bottling plant which held a test run for bringing in gas supplies through Bangladesh.

On the food stock situation, Das said Tripura has 20 days’ rice stock in the state-run godowns apart from 17 days’ additional rice stocks available with open market traders. Cumulative stock situation of other daily necessities includes pulse stocks for 39 days, edible fuel stocks for 118 days, 38 days’ of onion stock, 35 days’ stock of potatoes, 39 days’ stock of flour, 46 days’ sugar stock and 50 days’ stock of salt.

“We are in touch with the Meghalaya government, IOCL and the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Meghalaya authorities have said they will start work as soon as rains stop. If work starts soon, no major dislocation will happen,” Das said.

The alternate supply and passenger transport route through Bangladesh is expected to be discussed soon. Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced due to local disputes.