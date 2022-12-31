Tripura Minister and IPFT supremo NC Debbarma hospitalised after brain stroke

Chief of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) Narendra Chandra Debbarma was hospitalised Friday after he suffered a brain stroke. The 84-year-old Revenue Minister in the state’s BJP-led government was rushed to the Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant (AGMC and GBP) Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical since he has blood clots in his brain and requires surgery.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha soon visited the hospital and met doctors attending to Debbarma. Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik and other senior BJP and IPFT leaders too visited the hospital.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, N C Debbarma’s grandson Dhiraj Debbarma said the politician was on a ventilator and his condition was not yet stable.

Late on Friday night, Dhiraj appealed to people on social media to abstain from spreading rumours and fake news about the IPFT supremo. “Contrary to few disturbing posts, just wanted to share that our loving grandfather Shri NC Debbarma is still alive and battling for his life post surgery in ICU ventilator. But condition is still critical. Thank you everyone for your good wishes & prayers in this difficult time,” he wrote.

Suffering from several physical ailments, N C Debbarma was seen struggling to read out his oath of office after the new Cabinet was formed in Tripura earlier in 2022 under Dr Manik Saha.

Debbarma met with a couple of accidents last year following which he suffered from concussions and was hospitalised. For several months, he virtually stayed away from active politics till an organisational rejig in his party – which sought to relegate him to the post of an advisor – forced him to return and take over the reins of IPFT once again.

Over the decades, Debbarma has been directly or indirectly involved with several tribal regional parties in the state, including the Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS), Tripura Hill People’s Party, Tripura Tribal National Council and the IPFT, which was first floated in the late 1990s and was revived in 2009 after a brief lull.