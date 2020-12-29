Tripura man arrested for molesting pregnant woman feigning as doctor

The patient's husband later lodged a complaint with Kailashahar Women's Police Station and the accused was arrested from the area.

A 35 year old Tripura man was arrested at Kailashahar in Unakoti district, 149 km from here, for allegedly molesting a pregnant woman in the garb of a doctor.

Abhi Das, 35, was arrested over charges of entering a pregnant patient’s room in the garb of a doctor, carrying a stethoscope and molesting her with the excuse of medical examination, Rinki Debbarma, Kailashahar Women’s Police Station in-charge told reporters Tuesday morning.

He fled the hospital after the patient and ASHA workers on the spot raised hue and cry over the issue and called for help.

The patient’s husband later lodged a complaint with Kailashahar Women’s Police Station and the accused was arrested from the area.

He was produced before the district Chief Judicial Magistrate Papri Debbarma on Monday and was sent to to judicial custody till December 30.

All Tripura Government Doctors Association general secretary Dr. Rajesh Choudhury condemned the incident and said exemplary punishment should be taken against the culprit to make sure such incidents don’t repeat.

Tripura was dubbed the capital of crimes against women in 2010 with 46.5 percent of all crimes registered against women, then highest in the country as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports.

Seven years later, the figures came down significantly with the state ranking 14th in crimes against women in 2017. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2017 came after a delay of two years in October last year. However, current reports are yet to come.