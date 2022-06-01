IOC brings LPG through Bangladesh after floods snap rail link connecting Tripura

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) brought an LPG consignment through Bangladesh to the Agartala integrated check post for the first time in the wake of floods damaging railway tracks and national highways connecting Tripura with Assam, Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Manoj Kanti Deb said in Agartala Wednesday.

Deb said the Food Corporation of India was also requested to procure essential commodities including rice, pulses, sugar and salt from outside following the damage to the railway link at Assam’s Haflong.

The food department is facing problems as railway rakes with the essential commodities from Guwahati and Lumding have not been able to reach Tripura.

“Two LPG bullets from Bangladesh entered Tripura through Akhaura land port Tuesday. This will help supply gas to LPG refilling stations in RK Nagar, among others,” said the minister.

Three years ago, petrol and diesel were transported to Tripura from Assam via Bangladesh owing to poor road connectivity.