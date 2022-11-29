Tripura launches its first film and television institute

Tripura’s first film and television institute was inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha Monday at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala.

He said that the institute, which functions in collaboration with Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), would help the youths of the state to nurture their cultural talents.

“One’s talent cannot be developed fully without proper infrastructure. There are many youths in the state who have cultural talent. But they need a proper platform for nurturing the talent. Hope, both teachers, and students contribute towards the success of the institute,” CM Saha said.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is a member of the Tripura royal family, said that Tripura has an age-old connection with Bollywood. Music maestro Sachin Dev Barman who made it big in the Bollywood music industry was a prince of the state’s erstwhile royal Manikya dynasty.

“Every state has its own culture and film is the medium to highlight the culture. Tripura, too, will earn a name in Bollywood in the future through the film institute,” he said.

Tripura’s Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the film Institute would help improve the socio-economic condition of the youths.

SRFTI director Himangshu Sekhar Kathua said that classes for the first batch would begin in the first week of December.

Advertisement

“Initially, we have designed short-term courses. We have plans to introduce diploma and degree courses as well,” he said.

Bangladeshi actor Ferdouz Ahmed, who was also present at the inaugural event, said that Tripura and Bangladesh share a cordial relationship and hence expressed his desire to conduct a film festival with the joint initiative of Tripura and Bangladesh governments soon.

He said that the institute in Tripura could also be helpful for students from Bangladesh who wish to pursue film-related courses.

Advertisement

The state government has allocated Rs 5.76 crore for the institute.

Four short-term courses, including screen acting, film appreciation, production, and management along with news reporting, anchoring and newsroom automation would be started initially. The state would bear 90 per cent of the course fee while students would bear the remaining 10 per cent fee.

A total of 47 students took admission to the institute this year.