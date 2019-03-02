Tripura is highest natural gas producer in country, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday inaugurated ONGC Sonamura gas collecting station in Sepahijala district, 60 Km from Agartala and said Tripura is ranked first in production of natural gas in the country.

Advertising

“Tripura produces 4.96 mmscmd (Million standard cubic meter per day) gas on a daily basis. This is the highest production of natural gas in the country in any state. However, we have objectives to augment this production and have set a target of producing 10 mmscmd natural gas per day. ONGC has immense contribution in increasing revenue of the state,” he said.

During his visit, the union minister also laid the foundation stone for a CNG filling station at Udaipur in Gomati district, 50 Km from here and piped natural gas connections in West Tripura. He also laid a foundation stone for National Skill Training Institute for women, which would be set up at Anandanagar near Agartala city.

Pradhan chaired a meeting with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and ONGC officials and directed the chief minister to supply sufficient gas needed for power plants, transport projects etc. He also said that the Centre is working to provide proper housing facilities to the poor and said everyone would get their dwelling units by 2019-20.

“The NDA government has provided LPG connections to 75 per cent people of the country by now. The rest will get their gas connections by the end of 2019-20,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deb said his government is working to make Tripura a ‘model state’ in terms of development and said his government shares a ‘good understanding’ with the Centre. The central government is serious about developing Tripura, he added.

Advertising

Deb further informed that the central government had sanctioned Rs 2,300 crores additional fund to Tripura since he assumed office, of which Rs 1,800 crore was released till date.