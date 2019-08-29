Tripura High Court judge falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 1 lakh

Tripura High Court judge Arindam Lodh fell victim to cyber fraud on Tuesday, losing Rs 1 lakh from his bank account.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, West Agartala Officer in-charge Debaprasad Roy said: “A formal complaint has been received against unidentified persons. We have forwarded it to the cyber cell of Tripura Police for investigation.”

Justice Lodh declined to speak to the media on the subject. However, family sources said his ATM card was used five times to withdraw Rs 20,000 in each transaction from an ATM of Jamuna Vihar area in New Delhi. In his complaint to the police, the High Court Judge has reportedly said the ATM card was with him when all the transactions were carried out.

“Justice Lodh received text messages on his mobile phone about the unauthorised transactions. We have contacted the bank which issued the ATM card. They have informed us that the ATM withdrawals were made at Jamuna Vihar in Delhi,” a relative of Justice Lodh, who didn’t wish to be named, told indianexpress.com.

Additional Inspector General (Crime) Subrata Chakraborty said an investigation into the case has begun. The case has been handed over to Cyber Crime division of Tripura Police.

According to sources, cyber crime unit of Tripura police recovered Rs 5,91,580 swindled through OTP frauds in the past few months.