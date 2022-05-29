Instruct police to give copy of FIR free, forthwith: HC to Tripura govt

The High Court of Tripura has ordered the state’s Home secretary to immediately convene a meeting with the state Director General of Police (DGP), all Superintendents of Police (SPs), and the Inspector General (Law and Order) and issue an advisory within six weeks to ensure that the Supreme Court’s orders on registering FIRs are followed in every single police station of the state.

The order, passed by Justice Subhashish Talapatra on May 25, was made available to the media on Saturday.

The HC order came on a writ petition filed by one Subhash Paul of Madhupur village in Sepahijala district. Paul alleged that his rubber plantation was damaged and he was assaulted on March 1 this year.

In the petition, he claimed that he had filed a complaint with the local police station but police declined to furnish him with a ‘received’ copy of the complaint. They also allegedly declined to register an FIR, the petitioner mentioned.

In his order, Justice Talapatra said that officers in-charge of police stations “shall be directed to supply a copy of the FIR, free of cost and forthwith… The secretary, Home, Tripura, is further directed to issue such advisory within a period of six weeks from the day the petitioner shall furnish a copy of this order.”

Senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman told the media later on Saturday, “The petitioner claimed he was advised by police to ‘settle things’ with the purported attackers through dialogue, which Paul claims involved him paying Rs 5 lakh to the miscreants, failing which his rubber plantation would be gutted down and he would be killed. A case was later registered with the High Court on March 3. Police registered an FIR three days later at the court’s instructions.”

Advocate P Saha, who moved the case on behalf of the state government and Tripura Police, denied the allegations leveled by the petitioner and said no complaint was received on March 2. He said the complaint was received on March 6, and a case was registered the same day.

In its order, the HC observed that police didn’t furnish reasons why the FIR was registered five days later and said there are “traces to believe” that police received the complaint concerned on March 2, if not the day before, while the complaint was filed on March 6.

“..This kind of practice by an officer-in-charge of the police station indicates his serious dereliction in discharging the duties or his acting on influence from the outside,” the court observed in its order. “In both cases, fair investigation becomes the casualty. It is really unfortunate that the other respondents — such as respondent no. 3, the SP, Sepahijala, and respondent no. 2, the Director General of Police, Tripura — despite having constructive knowledge how a police officer conducted himself did not take any action for ensuring fair investigation.”

Citing the Latika Kumari case in Supreme Court, Justice Talapatra instructed the Home Secretary to hold a high-level meeting, preferably with SPs of all districts, the I-G (Law and Order) and the DGP to formulate an advisory which should be sent to all police stations. This, the court said, should be observed “in letter and spirit”.

Stating that the HC has been “observing” and “keeping high hopes” in a series of cases since 2015 that superior authorities of the police would pay heed and take correctional steps, the order said, “…unfortunately, this has not happened so far”.

In the Lalita Kumari vs Government of UP and others case, a bench led by then CJI P Sathasivam ruled on November 12, 2013 that registration of an FIR is mandatory under CrPC Section 154 if information received by the police discloses commission of a cognisable offence. The CJI wrote in the order, “The important issue which arises for consideration in the referred matter is whether “a police officer is bound to register a First Information Report (FIR) upon receiving any information relating to commission of a cognizable offence under Section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (in short ‘the Code’) or the police officer has the power to conduct a “preliminary inquiry” in order to test the veracity of such information before registering the same?”