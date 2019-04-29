Tripura freelance journalist, arrested for fake news campaign, attacked inside court complex

School teacher and freelance journalist Saikat Talapatra was manhandled by a mob inside the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Agartala on Monday afternoon. Talapatra, who was arrested on Sunday evening for forgery, alleged defamation of and criminal conspiracy against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, was being taken to the court when a bunch of angry people threw eggs and shoes at him.

Talapatra was nabbed from Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Airport on late Sunday evening following which the investigating officer moved a plea in the court seeking five-day police custody of the accused.

However, CJM Sarmistha Mukherjee granted the police only three-day custody of the accused. He would again be produced before the court on May 1.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, public prosecutor in-charge Bidyut Sutradhar said, “There were charges of criminal conspiracy, defamation, extortion, issuing threats against the accused in connection with a malicious campaign against the chief minister. He was also charged under provisions of the IT Act. The court has sent him to police custody for three days.”

However, the public prosecutor denied commenting on attacks on Talapatra inside the court complex. “I was inside the courtroom and did not see what events transpired outside. I am unaware of any such incident,” he said.

Saikat’s counsel and senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman condemned the attack on his client and said it is unfortunate that a person who is undergoing hearing was attacked in the court complex. Roy Barman also claimed most of the charges slapped on Talapatra were baseless and that it was a simple case of bail. “I am surprised and feel it is unfortunate that he (Saikat) was sent to police custody. There is no case against him. However, we welcome the decision of the court and shall wait for the next hearing,” he added.

Though the identity of the attackers could not be confirmed, all of them were women, who shouted for capital punishment of the accused. “He is guilty. Hang him. The court must punish him. If the law can’t punish him, we will do it,” some of the women in the mob were heard shouting. However, a duty officer from the Tripura Police headquarters said the state police did not have any information regarding any attack on the accused inside the court complex.

Meanwhile, the attack inside the court complex attracted criticism from human right activists. Tripura Human Rights Organization (THRO) executive member Kaushik Nath told indianexpress.com that the security personnel have utterly failed to protect an accused undergoing trial inside a court. “We condemn the attack on Saikat Talapatra inside the court. He is accused of certain charges and the court will decide the punishment for him. But he has not been pronounced guilty till now. The attack on him inside the court complex is unprecedented and illegal,” Nath said.

Apart from Talapatra, Jamal Hussein —a Tripura Police constable— was also arrested for sharing ‘objectionable content’ on Facebook against the chief minister on Sunday. Hussein was serving as the personal guard of CPI(M) MLA Islam Uddin from Kadamtala-Kurti assembly constituency in North Tripura district. He was released on bail by a local court.

The arrests came shortly after a fake news campaign on the divorce of CM Biplab Kumar Deb surfaced on social media. The campaign was later busted by CM’s wife Niti Deb, who termed it a ‘dirty rumour’ made for earning political advantage.